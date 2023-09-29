Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: More fog and more sun for the weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Foggy mornings again this weekend
  • Sunshine and warmth during the afternoons for a while
  • Warmth is capped off by much cooler air late next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another night where clear skies and calm winds promote the development of fog heading into early Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the 50s for most areas.

Saturday morning’s fog will be gone by the afternoon, leaving us with abundant sunshine and highs in the 80s once again.

Some patchy fog is possible once again Saturday night as clear skies and light winds remain in place. Lows will be in the 50s heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday is another winner with a sunny sky and highs in the 80s after any morning fog fades away.

Early next week brings increasing temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 80s by mid week. A cold front approaches later in the week, bringing us a round of rain and some cooler air.

