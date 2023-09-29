FORECAST: Warming up as we say ‘good-bye’ to September this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY north of I-64 until 11 AM EDT

Summer-like highs in the 80s from the weekend into next week

Significant cool-down expected toward next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Foggy areas will improve to partly sunny skies through lunch and into the afternoon.

Highs will vary from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s in most locations.

Once again, areas of fog are expected to develop into valley areas and river banks. Use caution if you have travel plans overnight through sunrise.

Saturday’s foggy start for some gives way to a partly sunny, pleasant day for everyone. Highs return to the 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Clear and cool Saturday night. Look for lows in the 50s.

Summer-like temperatures are expected into next week. A stronger cold front is slated to arrive toward the end of next week, which could allow for a real taste of chilly air into WAVE Country.

Stay tuned as we track that over the coming days.

