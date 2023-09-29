Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warming up as we say ‘good-bye’ to September this weekend

Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY north of I-64 until 11 AM EDT
  • Summer-like highs in the 80s from the weekend into next week
  • Significant cool-down expected toward next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Foggy areas will improve to partly sunny skies through lunch and into the afternoon.

Highs will vary from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s in most locations.

Once again, areas of fog are expected to develop into valley areas and river banks. Use caution if you have travel plans overnight through sunrise.

Saturday’s foggy start for some gives way to a partly sunny, pleasant day for everyone. Highs return to the 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Clear and cool Saturday night. Look for lows in the 50s.

Summer-like temperatures are expected into next week. A stronger cold front is slated to arrive toward the end of next week, which could allow for a real taste of chilly air into WAVE Country.

Stay tuned as we track that over the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Shively shooting
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/29
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, September 29, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/28
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 9/27