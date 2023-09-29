Goodwill hosts expungement clinic at Portland Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill hosted an expungement at the Portland Community Center on Thursday, giving people a second chance.

The clinic gives people the opportunity to meet with legal experts to clear their criminal record from past charges. This can only be done for class-D felonies or misdemeanors.

Criminal convictions can affect someone’s chances of getting a job, finding housing, or even getting into educational programs. When those charges are expunged, it gives people a chance for a fresh start.

“Anytime that I’m available, that I can leave my office and come volunteer for the expungement clinic, I absolutely do,” Goodwill Peer Support Specialist Ashly Chappell said. “Because I want to give back to the clinic that helped me. That helped me get that feeling of just, you know, freedom.”

Goodwill has helped expunge over 2,500 criminal records in Kentucky just last year.

