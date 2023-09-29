Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS high school increases security after student brings in weapon

Doss High School
Doss High School(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Doss High School students after JCPS confirmed a weapon was brought in Friday morning.

Principal Julie Chancellor said the weapon was found by JCPS Police before the student went to class. The weapon was never used threateningly, JCPS said.

Security was temporarily increased during the investigation.

JCPS said the student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Parents are encouraged to review the handbook with their child.

