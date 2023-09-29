Journey comes through Louisville in 2024 tour

Contact Troubleshooters
The rock band Journey is coming to Louisville for its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour with special guest Toto on Saturday, Feb. 24.
The rock band Journey is coming to Louisville for its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour with special guest Toto on Saturday, Feb. 24.(Yum Center)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rock band Journey is coming to Louisville for its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour with special guest Toto on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29 online at AXS.com and the KFC Yum! Center box office will begin selling tickets on Monday, Oct. 2.

The Freedom Tour follows the success of Journey’s 2023 Freedom Tour and begins in Biloxi, Miss. On Feb. 9 and runs through the April 29 stop in Bridgeport Conn, hitting 30 cities in the process.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto,” Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon said. “Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Journey is a diamond-selling band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame featuring a catalog of hits including “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Any Way You Want It.” Toto has collectively been streamed over 3.3 billion times on Spotify and boast hits like “Africa” and “Hold the Line.”

“We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again,” Toto’s Steve Lukather said. “We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family and a great night of music. Can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $149.50.

