Louisville businesses join forces to defend themselves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bars and restaurants are pushing back against any attempts to shut them down early and control the noise they make.

There’s been a lot of talk about how much of a role bars and restaurants play in the violence across the city. And for the first time, businesses are standing together to give their side.

The Louisville Hospitality Association is a brand new non-profit that was officially formed on Thursday. It’s full of businesses that are tired of being blamed for the violence in the city.

In August, a zero-tolerance noise ordinance was announced. The noise ordinance itself has been a policy since 2003, but now there are more warnings.

Instead, businesses will be fined $2,500 for each being too loud.

“We’re supposed to take a $2,500 fine and eat it?” Joe’s Older Than Dirt owner Cres Bride said.

That’s something hard to swallow for bar owners like Bride.

“Our fear is a disgruntled former patron gets upset and they call and we’re in trouble simply because someone has an axe to grind,” Bride said.

Bride and other owners are worried about the complaint process and the potential for fake complaints.

“In that ordinance, after a certain amount of fines you lose your liquor license,” Sean Vandevander said.

Vandevander is the spokesperson for the newly formed Louisville Hospitality Association.

It’s a group of business and bar owners who are upset with things that are hurting their businesses, including the noise ordinance.

They’re also not happy with how they’re being portrayed in the conversation about violence in the city.

“You can’t just say, ‘Hey $2,500 end of conversation.’ You can’t say, ‘Hey, violence is a problem, we’re going to take away your 4 a.m. license.’ Those are two non-starters for this association,” Vandevander said.

The idea of closing bars early started heating up after the Southern Restaurant and Lounge mass shooting in August.

“I’m calling on my colleagues at Metro Council to begin conversations with my administration and the community to determine if bars in our city should stay open until 4 a.m.” Mayor Craig Greenberg said after the shooting.

“Any talk about 4 a.m. is absolutely irresponsible on behalf of the city, on behalf of the city council,” Vandevander said.

A lot of businesses see this kind of policy as a slippery slope.

“What’s to say they won’t take away 2 a.m.? If violence doesn’t go down, why do we not close at midnight?” Vandevander said.

There are about 179 4 a.m. licenses in the city and about 20 businesses in the association. They’re expecting more businesses to join as they get things rolling.

There’s been no official discussion or plan to start closing these businesses at 2 a.m. However, they said if it does pop up, they’re ready to do everything they can to fight it.

WAVE News reached out to the Mayor’s Office for a statement about this newly formed association and was directed to contact Alcohol Beverage Control.

ABC sent a statement saying:

“We know the majority of these business owners are respectful towards the neighbors around them. But when we receive excessive noise complaints, we owe it to the community to investigate them. The people of Louisville deserve to live in safe neighborhoods with bars and restaurants that keep noise at a reasonable level.”

