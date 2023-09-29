Louisville man faces attempted murder charges after Middletown apartment complex shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after Middletown police said he shot at two people in an apartment, trying to kill one of them.

Blake Neighbors was arraigned on Wednesday. He’s also charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police said the crime happened on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Woodside Village Apartments, near the Middletown Kroger.

According to an arrest report, Neighbors was at a party at an apartment there and tried shooting at a couple, but the gun wouldn’t fire.

Police said he fixed the gun, and then fired off 10 shots inside and outside the apartment and fled. However, no one was hurt.

During an interview with police, Neighbors admitted to being involved and admitted that he intended to shoot someone.

The judge increased his bond from $5,000 to $25,000 in court on Friday.

