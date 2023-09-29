Louisville Metro Council passes ordinance banning retail sale of cats, dogs at pet stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs at pet stores at a council meeting Thursday night.

The ordinance, which was introduced by District 20 Councilman Stuart Benson, is aimed at cracking down on complaints of poor living conditions at local pet stores and encouraging the adoption of rescued dogs and cats.

WAVE News previously reported on complaints of sick puppies being sold at pet stores, namely PuppyGram on Hurstborne Parkway.

PuppyGram previously provided this statement about the ordinance:

“We are against any ordinance that would reduce individual’s rights to choose where they obtain their pets from, whether that be a shelter, rescue league or PuppyGram. We firmly believe the consumer should have the choice.”

Under the ordinance, pet stores can no longer sell cats and dogs for profit, but can partner with a non-profit to allow the organization to sell in their store. Council members who voted against the law say it takes a vital piece of business away from pet shop owners.

“The business model change is that you can’t sell dogs and cats anymore. Period, full stop,” District 19 Councilman Anthony Piagentini said, who voted down the ordinance. “There’s no exceptions, yes you could maybe partner with an organization and have them have a space in your store that you have no commercial oversight over.”

Those who support the law say it discourages overbreeding of pets and will instead lead more people to adopt from animal shelters.

“They would do exactly what all of the other pet stores in Louisville do,” District 9 Councilman Andrew Owen said. “They would partner with the Humane Society, they would partner with Shamrock, they would partner with other non-profit organizations, and they would sell the dogs that way. There’s nothing in this ordinance that prohibits them from doing that.”

The ordinance passed with a 21-3 vote. Pet stores have one year to phase out the sale of pets before the new law takes effect.

