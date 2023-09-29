Man arrested for assaulting two teens in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage couple’s movie night turned into a fight with the girl’s father on Wednesday night in Elizabethtown.

The incident was captured on video and shows the father violently throwing his daughter around and hitting her head against a nearby car.

In the video, you can hear her boyfriend begging him to stop.

”There are no words for this,” the mother of the attacked teen Shelly Ake said.

Ake said she rushed to the theater as fast as she could. When she got there, she said she saw her ex-husband attack her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. Ake watched the video of the fight and said she couldn’t imagine the pain her daughter’s boyfriend went through.

“I had to replay it over and over again,” Ake said. “Each time, I could hear more and more things coming out. I just realized how he was hurting that kid and what that kid must have been feeling.”

Elizabethtown Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. By that time, the man had left the area.

EPD found him soon after and arrested him. Police identified him as 40-year-old Justin Dye. Since Wednesday’s night incident, Dye has been released from jail.

As for his daughter, Ake said the encounter still haunts them.

“Emotionally, my daughter is traumatized,” said Ake. “The person that’s supposed to love you the most hurt you the most.”

Dye is facing multiple charges from Wednesday night, two for assault in the fourth degree, driving under the influence, and possession of an open alcohol container at the time of the incident.

