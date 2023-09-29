Peyton Siva opens new basketball training facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL Basketball Point Guard Peyton Siva is bringing his love for the game of basketball to Louisville with his new franchise.

Siva is opening his Shoot 360 franchise in Norton Commons with a grand opening Friday at 4 p.m.

“Shoot 360 Louisville is a new basketball training facility that my wife and I own,” Siva said. “I traveled to Seattle and saw a good friend of mine. He had another facility just like this, Shoot 360 Seattle, and I fell in love with the concept, the technology behind it, and just told her one day I would love to bring it to Louisville.”

The facility features interactive screens to assist with ball-handling skills. The screens project targets for athletes to hit.

The facility also offers a shooting station to break down the analytics of an athlete’s shot.

“We have a smart throw technology that the ball is going to pass out to you when you shoot out over the net,” Siva said.

The goal of the shooting station is to help athletes perfect their shooting mechanics.

“If you get all three within that green splash zone, you make ninety percent of your shots,” Siva said.

A key priority for Siva to bring Shoot 360 to Louisville is to grow the game in the region.

“Everyone we talk to, all they want to do is help the next generation so that is big for us,” Siva said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.