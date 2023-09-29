Contact Troubleshooters
Raising the importance of Suicide Awareness Month with UofL Health

Dr. Stephen Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of UofL Health - Peace Hospital, discusses the importance of raising awareness and talking about the difficult topic.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the CDC, suicide was responsible for nearly 50,000 deaths in 2021. From 2000 to 2021, suicide rates increased by about 36%.

Dr. Stephen Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of UofL Health - Peace Hospital, discusses the importance of raising awareness and talking about the difficult topic.

To learn more about the UofL Peace Hospital, click or tap here.

If you or a loved is having suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 to speak to someone at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

