Raising the importance of Suicide Awareness Month with UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the CDC, suicide was responsible for nearly 50,000 deaths in 2021. From 2000 to 2021, suicide rates increased by about 36%.

Dr. Stephen Taylor, Chief Medical Officer of UofL Health - Peace Hospital, discusses the importance of raising awareness and talking about the difficult topic.

To learn more about the UofL Peace Hospital, click or tap here.

If you or a loved is having suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 to speak to someone at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

