Residents, staff enjoy Fall Festival at Hazelwood Intermediate Care Facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hazelwood Intermediate Care Facility hosted a Fall Festival for residents, their families and staff on Friday.

Hazelwood provides residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This was the facility’s first Fall Festival since the Covid pandemic hit. The festival is designed to allow the Hazelwood community time to relax, spend time together and have fun.

“We would like everyone to understand that, although our residents have disabilities on varying levels, they’re just like everybody else,” Kelly Mangum with the Hazelwood Intermediate Care Facility said. “They’re just like you and I. They want to have fun. They want to be relaxed. They just want to be taken care of and know that they’re welcome everywhere and by everyone.”

Some of the activities offered at the festival included bowling, arts and crafts, and meeting local firefighters.

