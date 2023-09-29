Sun Valley Golf Course damaged after tire marks left on the green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search has begun for any suspects after the Sun Valley Golf Course in Louisville was torn up

The damage was on the 7th hole. Someone drove over the green, leaving behind a series of tire marks.

Several in the golf community are offering a cash reward of at least $1,000 to find the people responsible.

Hole 7 will likely be off limits for months until repairs can be made.

“I’d like the public’s help. Ya know? This is your community,” Sun Valley Senior Golf Operations Supervisor James Blair said. This brings in money to your community and when something like this happens, y’know, I don’t know what king of hit it will take, but it’ll take somewhat of a hit.

That process is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about this vandalism can call the Louisville Metro Police Department or get in touch with the team at Sun Valley Golf Course.

