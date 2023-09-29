Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sun Valley Golf Course damaged after tire marks left on the green

Several in the golf community are offering a cash reward of at least $1,000 to find the people responsible.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search has begun for any suspects after the Sun Valley Golf Course in Louisville was torn up

The damage was on the 7th hole. Someone drove over the green, leaving behind a series of tire marks.

Several in the golf community are offering a cash reward of at least $1,000 to find the people responsible.

Hole 7 will likely be off limits for months until repairs can be made.

“I’d like the public’s help. Ya know? This is your community,” Sun Valley Senior Golf Operations Supervisor James Blair said. This brings in money to your community and when something like this happens, y’know, I don’t know what king of hit it will take, but it’ll take somewhat of a hit.

That process is expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about this vandalism can call the Louisville Metro Police Department or get in touch with the team at Sun Valley Golf Course.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Shively shooting
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case

Latest News

Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
UPDATE: Commercial vehicle driver dead after US 31W Bypass crash in Elizabethtown
Sherry Ballard said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has rallied around...
‘I have waited 8 long gruesome years’: Sherry Ballard responds to Brooks Houck arrest
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
The rock band Journey is coming to Louisville for its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour with...
Journey comes through Louisville in 2024 tour
Former UofL Basketball Point Guard Peyton Siva is bringing his love for the game of basketball...
Peyton Siva opens new basketball training facility