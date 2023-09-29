Contact Troubleshooters
University of Louisville inaugurates 19th president

Dr. Kim Schatzel was inaugurated as UofL’s 19th president on Friday.
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kim Schatzel was inaugurated as UofL’s 19th president on Friday.

During the inauguration, she talked about how she views the university moving forward after so much turnover in recent years.

At UofL, the office of the president has not been the most stable. It’s seen one president resign amid scandal allegations and another leave for the same position elsewhere.

Shatzel said she has been able to figure out the kind of president that she wants to be since she took over in February. She wants to continue working on things like improving communication and trust and enhancing research at the school.

“A big part of what we want to do is just be more ‘UofL,’” Schatzel said. “Do more of what we’re doing and be able to extend that impact and influence to be able to work with our partners and community members in this city, as well as across the commonwealth itself.”

Schatzel said her goals are long term and plans on providing stability to the president’s office.

“As I told people earlier, you’re stuck with me,” Schatzel said. “I’m blessed. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Schatzel hopes to return to oversee athletic success too, and is pulling for a big football win over the weekend.

