UPDATE: Commercial vehicle driver dead after US 31W Bypass crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department has confirmed someone has died from the Friday morning crash on US 31W Bypass.

Elizabethtown police said just before 7:50 a.m. a commercial vehicle hit a large overpass sign post and brought it down across the bypass. This area is the first bridge you get to when you’re driving on Dixie Highway and entering the Western Kentucky Parkway headed west.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was victim of the crash and was the only one in the vehicle.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the bypass remain closed. The Western Kentucky Parkway is open, but there’s still heavy traffic in that area.

This is a developing story.

