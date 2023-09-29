Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

US 31W Bypass in Elizabethtown blocked in both directions after signs fall on roadway

Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning commuters in Elizabethtown should avoid the US 31W Bypass due to a serious collision causing the signs to fall.

Elizabethtown police closed both the northbound and southbound lanes between Western Kentucky Parkway interchange and US 62. This area is the first bridge you get to when you’re driving on Dixie Highway and entering the Western Kentucky Parkway headed west.

The expected time for the crash to clear is not known at this time and there’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kent Taylor.
Former Texas Roadhouse CEO now an official Hometown Hero
JCPS updates 2023-24 school year calendar
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Shively shooting
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case

Latest News

Sherry Ballard said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has rallied around...
‘I have waited 8 long gruesome years’: Sherry Ballard responds to Brooks Houck arrest
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
The rock band Journey is coming to Louisville for its 2024 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour with...
Journey comes through Louisville in 2024 tour
Former UofL Basketball Point Guard Peyton Siva is bringing his love for the game of basketball...
Peyton Siva opens new basketball training facility