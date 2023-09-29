US 31W Bypass in Elizabethtown blocked in both directions after signs fall on roadway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning commuters in Elizabethtown should avoid the US 31W Bypass due to a serious collision causing the signs to fall.

Elizabethtown police closed both the northbound and southbound lanes between Western Kentucky Parkway interchange and US 62. This area is the first bridge you get to when you’re driving on Dixie Highway and entering the Western Kentucky Parkway headed west.

The expected time for the crash to clear is not known at this time and there’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

