Body found at Lake Cumberland
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a body found in Lake Cumberland.

According to Sgt. Wayne Wilson with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, a badly decomposed body was found near Grider Hill Marina in Clinton County.

The body has not yet been identified. It will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

