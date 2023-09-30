FORECAST: Sunny and summer-like to usher in October

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog exits leaving us with sunny skies and warm temperatures for Saturday

Warm, sunny and dry weather continues into this week

End-of-week cool down with a taste of fall-like temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny skies for our Saturday with summer-like temperatures!

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid 80s. Clear skies continue tonight along with calm to light winds.

This will likely lead to a few more areas with patchy dense fog into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for morning lows.

Our beautiful weather continues into Sunday! Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected for the second half of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid 80s. More of the same for Sunday night as we remain clear and dry.

A few areas could see the return of patchy dense fog as well, especially by early Monday.

Plan for overnight lows to fall into the 50s and 60s.

