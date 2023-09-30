Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny and summer-like to usher in October

(WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fog exits leaving us with sunny skies and warm temperatures for Saturday
  • Warm, sunny and dry weather continues into this week
  • End-of-week cool down with a taste of fall-like temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny skies for our Saturday with summer-like temperatures!

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid 80s. Clear skies continue tonight along with calm to light winds.

This will likely lead to a few more areas with patchy dense fog into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for morning lows.

Our beautiful weather continues into Sunday! Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected for the second half of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid 80s. More of the same for Sunday night as we remain clear and dry.

A few areas could see the return of patchy dense fog as well, especially by early Monday.

Plan for overnight lows to fall into the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
Man driving concrete mixing truck identified after deadly crash in Elizabethtown
Sherry Ballard said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has rallied around...
‘I have waited 8 long gruesome years’: Sherry Ballard responds to Brooks Houck arrest
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case
Michael Huff, 38, was arrested September 27 by Seymour, Ind. police for for battery and false...
Brownstown, Indiana police officer arrested

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/29
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 9/28
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 9/27
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 9/25