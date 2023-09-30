FORECAST: Sunshine and warm weather for the start of October

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog is possible once again early Sunday morning

Temperatures will be heating up this week with highs nearing 90°

A late week cold front brings increased rain chances and much cooler weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies continue tonight along with calm to light winds. This will likely lead to a few more areas with patchy dense fog into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for morning lows.

Our beautiful weather continues into Sunday! Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon highs will warm into the low and mid 80s.

More of the same for Sunday night as we remain clear and dry. A few areas could see the return of patchy dense fog as well, especially by early Monday. Plan for overnight lows to fall into the 50s and 60s.

Another warm and summer-like afternoon is on the way for Monday, Clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine. Our trend of above average temperatures will continue, with afternoon highs in the low and mid 80s

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.