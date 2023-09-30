Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana State Police investigating shooting in Crawford County

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after what officials are calling a domestic situation in Marengo Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic situation in the 200 block of Murphy Street around 6:25 a.m., according to the release.

Before officers could arrive, A 23-year-old man had been shot and fled the scene in a vehicle. Officials said the man then was involved in a crash in Harrison County and was transported to UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on Murphy Street, they found a 52-year-old man who had been injured. Officials said a Crawford County Ambulance took the man to the Harrison County Hospital.

Indiana State Police are handling the ongoing investigation. After the investigation is complete, officials said the case will be given to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for review for any criminal charges.

