Jeffersonville Police Department shares 911 calls, body-cam footage from August shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We now have a better understanding of what led to police to shoot and kill a man at the Avia Apartments in Jeffersonville on Aug. 15.

Friday, Jeffersonville Police shared 911 calls and body cam footage of their interactions with Richard Glass and explained what led to the fatal shots.

The night of trouble began when a concerned neighbor called 911, asking for help after Richard Glass threatened to send the neighbor to prison.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it’s like a wellness check, but I’m not trying to get shot by some old man,” the neighbor said to 911 operators.

“Yes, I understand. So you want somebody to go check on him to see if he’s okay?” 911 operators replied.

“Yeah, that would be good,” the neighbor said.

Five minutes later, Glass called 911 complaining about that same neighbor hacking his phone. Glass said he wanted to call the police so he would not act on his threats.

“And yeah, I got guns over here,” Glass said in his call to 911. “And I thought before I shoot anybody, I should probably call y’all because I’d shoot him if he comes. So I thought I’d call you.”

As Glass had a lengthy chat with dispatch, officers showed up at his door, at the request of both Glass and his neighbor.

However, Glass did not believe that they were actually officers.

“Hey partner, can you hear me?” one officer asked.

“Don’t come in here, I’ll shoot,” Glass replied.

“What?” the officer said.

“I’ll blow your head off,” Glass said.

Officers then heard Glass load a round into the chamber, so they backed off. Dispatch continued to try to reach Glass until just before 10 p.m. when Glass called 911 again. This time, he said he wouldn’t put his weapons away until he saw proof that police cars were actually on scene.

“No, I want to see lights,” Glass said in the call. “When I see blue lights I will drop the gun, and he can come in or whatever.”

“Richard listen, okay?” the operator said.

“Nope,” Glass said. “Goodbye. Goodbye. You’re not a cop.”

Glass then continued to make threats. After a conversation with a distant relative, police learned that he was a veteran struggling with substance abuse.

At 11:10 p.m., dispatch received calls of shots fired from inside Glass’s apartment. At around 11:30 p.m., Glass started shooting at officers.

“Hey, he’s back in the window,” one officer said. “He has a long gun in his left hand and a pistol in his right. Yeah, we’re getting shot at over here where Happel is.”

Soon after that, Jeffersonville Police Department’s SWAT team arrived. A member of the Precision Rifle Team said they saw Glass look toward one of the crews with his rifle, so the officer took his shot.

After the Precision Rifle Team shot at Glass, police said he disappeared from the window.

Jeffersonville police used drones to confirm if Glass was dead, and then officers entered his apartment.

Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said the officer’s use of force was justified.

The case is now in the hands of the Clark County Prosecutors.

