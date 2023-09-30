Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating after teenager shot in Newburg neighborhood

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Saturday after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Ilex Avenue around 12:45 a.m. and found a teenager shot in the foot.

Police said they believe the victim is 15-years-old.

Officers provided first aid until the victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

