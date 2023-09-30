Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location

Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of cocaine and $223,000 cash from a location in Valley Station.(LMPD)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of cocaine and $223,000 cash from a location in Valley Station.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1.56 million according to a Facebook post by LMPD.

LMPD worked with the Louisville DEA, Jeffersontown Police and Jeffersonville Police in the seizure.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
Man driving concrete mixing truck identified after deadly crash in Elizabethtown
Sherry Ballard said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has rallied around...
‘I have waited 8 long gruesome years’: Sherry Ballard responds to Brooks Houck arrest
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case
Michael Huff, 38, was arrested September 27 by Seymour, Ind. police for for battery and false...
Brownstown, Indiana police officer arrested

Latest News

FORECAST: Sunny and summer-like to usher in October
LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating after teenager shot in Newburg neighborhood
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
Man dies on the way to hospital after shooting in Iroquois neighborhood