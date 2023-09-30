LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of cocaine and $223,000 cash from a location in Valley Station.
The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1.56 million according to a Facebook post by LMPD.
LMPD worked with the Louisville DEA, Jeffersontown Police and Jeffersonville Police in the seizure.
The investigation is still ongoing.
