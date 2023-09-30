Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to investigators.(WAVE 3 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Louisville police responded to shooting that happened in the area of Dixie Highway and Lee Street.

A man who had been shot was driven by private means to Norton Hospital downtown before being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives began canvassing the area after LMPD were informed of the location of the shooting, but there are no suspects yet.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
Man driving concrete mixing truck identified after deadly crash in Elizabethtown
Sherry Ballard said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has rallied around...
‘I have waited 8 long gruesome years’: Sherry Ballard responds to Brooks Houck arrest
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
Brooks Houck
Retired judge comments on Brooks Houck case
Michael Huff, 38, was arrested September 27 by Seymour, Ind. police for for battery and false...
Brownstown, Indiana police officer arrested

Latest News

LMPD cruisers
LMPD investigating after teenager shot in Newburg neighborhood
Man dies on the way to hospital after shooting in Iroquois neighborhood
Coreleion Toogood, 23
23-year-old arrested in connection to woman’s death in Russell neighborhood
Local agencies prepare for potential government shutdown
How a government shutdown could affect day-to-day life