Man taken to hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Louisville police responded to shooting that happened in the area of Dixie Highway and Lee Street.

A man who had been shot was driven by private means to Norton Hospital downtown before being taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives began canvassing the area after LMPD were informed of the location of the shooting, but there are no suspects yet.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

