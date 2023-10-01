Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and warm for the start of October

(WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Above average temperatures and sunshine for Sunday
  • Our dry stretch continues into this week with highs near 90° midweek
  • A powerful cold front arrives late week bringing much needed rain and big changes to our temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast for your Sunday.

Temperatures will be well above average, making a run for the low and mid 80s. Any outdoor plans you have will get the green light! Just stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen!

Tonight, clear skies continue. This will allow temperatures to fall back into the 50s and 60s for Monday morning’s lows. A jacket may be needed for kiddos at the bus stop!

Our trend of warming, summer-like temperatures will continue Monday.

We remain dry and sunny, but temperatures will be leaning towards the hot side. Plan for afternoon highs to climb to or near the mid 80s.

Clear and cool Monday night, with lows falling into the 50s and low 60s.

