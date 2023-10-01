Future Healers creates new curriculum in memory of 11-year-old boy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Future Healers is introducing a new curriculum in honor of 11-year-old Keeland Sanders who passed away Sept. 8 due to a multiple cancer diagnosis.

“On behalf of the whole medical family connected to the Future Healers program, creating a curriculum in Keeland’s memory is extremely important to let his spirit live on as a Future Healer by teaching other Future Healers that happy and sad times can happen with the human body,” UofL Trauma Surgeon Dr. Keith Miller said.

According to a press release by 2X Game Changers, while undergoing chemotherapy in May, Sanders and his mom contacted the organization, wanting to become part of the Future Healers children. Future Healers invited him to join the program and start his first session Sept. 9.

In the weeks before he could join the program, Sanders got worse and was hospitalized. Kids from Future Healers visited him and his mom several days before he passed, letting him know he was already a Future Healer.

“To hear Keeland’s voice on the phone in May of this year and to meet him with some of the other Future Healers kiddos on the 4th of July was such an inspirational moment for us all,” Executive Director of 2X Game Changers Christopher 2X said. “To have experienced the potential of such a bright, young, and vibrant kid ready to make his passionate and loving mark in the Future Healers program. It is tough to describe the loss we feel after his passing. We look forward to sharing more about the lesson when we roll it out in the coming months to the Future Healers Kiddos and their parents, in Keeland’s memory.”

A permanent curriculum with lessons focusing on cancer in adults and children is being put together by medical students.

