LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old

12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Katelyn Douglas.

Officials said Katelyn has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 28, and was last seen in the 4900 block of Southside Drive. She has hazel eyes and brown hair and is around 5′1″.

Her family said she is disabled and is worried about her safety. She may not be truthful about her age and may seem confused and disoriented.

Anyone with any information on Katelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-5673.

