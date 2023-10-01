Mammoth Cave National Park warns of ‘potential funding lapse’

MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK, Ky. (WBKO) - While Congress is in a rare Saturday session in Washington D.C. to meet the midnight deadline to continue funding the government, national parks and other federal agencies are putting contingency plans in place.

Mammoth Cave National Park updated its website with the following message.

We remain hopeful that Congress will act to fund the government. Should there be a funding lapse, access and visitor services would be available on Sunday, Oct. 1. Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, national parks would close and visitors should expect services to be unavailable.

The Department of Interior said in a news release Friday that gates will be closed and locked at NPS sites across the country and thousands of park employees will be furloughed in the event of a shutdown.

The department added that while the majority of services and sites will be unavailable during a shutdown, activities to protect life and property will remain ongoing. For instance, law enforcement and emergency services will still be authorized.

Friday night the Senate tried to approve funding but Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s latest proposal was shot down in an unexpected revolt by some Republicans.

Even if a bipartisan deal is supported, it would only be funding approved through Nov. 17.

WBKO News will be keeping up with the session on Capitol Hill and bring you new developments online and on WBKO News at 10.

Although many amenities, such as restrooms, food shacks, and gated parking lots, in the parks would be restricted from the public, visitor at Mammoth Caves James Elkins believes that restricted amenities would not prevent people from coming to the parks.

“When you come to the park, you know, it’s nice to have those amenities and it’s good to have the availability. But on your own, you can bring the food yourself and you still enjoy the park with the beauty of it. So yeah, people will still come, but it’s going to be a disappointment,” Elkins says.

His concern with the potential restrictions would be a loss of a family-friendly atmosphere as well as “fellowship” and “spirit.”

As for visitor of Mammoth Cave Lucas Bowser, he visits National Parks frequently.

“I would say maybe once every other month or so, we probably visit national parks so. You know it. It would be it just be a disruptive thing to happen. For it to be shut down because of political show, I think is just disruptive. I really don’t see it as something that needs to happen. It seems ridiculous to me that they wouldn’t have enough money to support functions like this for common people,” Bowser said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.