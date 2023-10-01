Ray Davis runs wild in win over Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats are 5-0 in 2023 following a dominant 33-14 victory over No. 22 Florida Saturday.

The Wildcats dominated in the rushing game thanks to the legs of Ray Davis. Davis had 26 carries for a career-high 280 yards and four touchdowns in the contest to lead UK to victory. With his 280 yards rushing, Davis has found himself in the record books with the third-most yards in a game in program history.

Davis was just 19 short of the school record.

The Wildcats are 5-0 for the 14th time in school history, with their most recent hot start coming back in 2021. UK is 2-0 in SEC play for only the third time in the last 46 seasons.

With their 33 points, Kentucky scored at least 28 points in their first five games for the first time since 2007.

The Wildcats have a significant road test coming up when they take on top-ranked Georgia on Oct. 7.

