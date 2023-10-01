St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Taylor Berry neighborhood were left asking questions after a police department from across town swarmed their neighborhood Saturday.

We know that Saint Matthews Police were serving a search warrant at a house on Taylor Boulevard close to Churchill Downs and LMPD told WAVE News that their SWAT team helped carry it out.

Several neighbors in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood said they were woken up by a loud bang at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. However, when they saw police surrounding a specific house, they were not surprised they were there.

Dozens of marked and unmarked police vehicles surrounded a house on Taylor Boulevard close to Churchill Downs after St. Matthews PD said they were serving a search warrant.

Nearby neighbors, who didn’t want to show their faces, described hearing a loud bang and were left trying to figure out what was going on.

“When I wake up and I get ready, and we’re doing all our stuff,” an anonymous neighbor said. “I see a whole bunch of police cars over that way by Speedway, and I’m just like hmm I wonder what’s going on? And then I seen the CSU vehicle and they were over there. And I was like did somebody die? Like I was kind of concerned because I didn’t know what was going on.”

When they saw what house police had surrounded, the neighbors said it all started to make sense, and they believed it was a drug bust.

“I’m not surprised at all,” the neighbor said. “No not at all because I believe it with as many times as we see crackheads going in and out the house.”

The neighbors said they believe drugs were stored and sold out of the house in question and saw the ramifications of it every day.

With the home in question’s customers roaming the streets where they live, it makes them feel uneasy.

“So you all don’t feel safe for real here?” WAVE News Reporter Brandon Spencer asked.

“Hell naw, Hell naw! And then at that these *explicit* can just bust into my house at any second like what,” the neighbors said. “And then not only that, but they be cat calling us and stuff like we can’t walk nowhere without a crackhead being like hey let me talk to you or hey you got some change. Like, leave me alone.”

While they’re hopeful Saturday’s raid will put an end to their worries, the nearby neighbors still feel the need to warn those who visit their area.

“Make sure y’all keep y’all kids close because there’s some crazy people out here,” the neighbors said. “And they are on drugs and they will try to fight you. Hide your kids and hide your wife.”

It is still unclear if anyone was arrested or why the warrant was served but once we learn more about the incident we will be sure to update the story.

