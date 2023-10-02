$14 million awarded in opioid grants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For every ten Kentuckians who died from a drug overdose last year, nine overdosed on opioids, with fentanyl being most prevalent drug in all these deaths.

Kentucky has received $800 million to fight this epidemic of drug overdoses.

The commission in charge of overseeing how to distribute opioid settlement funds awarded $8 million in April. They approved sending another $14 million to groups across the state.

“Millions of dollars of help is on the way,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

He announced the latest grants to groups providing help against the opioid epidemic across the state.

“Further the recovery of those who have fought so hard for so long,” Cameron said.

Kentucky’s Opioid Addiction Advisory Commission awarded nearly $14 million this round to 34 organizations across the state.

$500,000 will go to Feed Louisville. Executive Director Donny Greene said the money helps a lot.

“We deal with the most marginalized and vulnerable folks in our community and not only do we deal with a lot of mental illness but we deal with a lot of co-drug abuse disorder,” Greene said.

He said he can keep paying staff and providing meals to people impacted by an epidemic with no end in sight.

“There’s way more to do and this money is a great start,” Greene said.

Cameron said more than 2,000 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses last year. He said the number of people dying from overdoses has increased by 60% since 2019.

“I’m proud to fight alongside you, proud to stand side by side with people like you serving in the trenches of the drug epidemic,” Cameron said.

The commission previously released $8 million in April. Its director said Kentucky leads the country in getting this money to groups in the community.

“That places Kentucky at the head of the other 50 states of this country in terms of the time speed and efficiency with which these funds have been delivered,” Chair and Executive Director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Bryan Hubbard said.

Kentucky posted a small decline in overdoses deaths last year.

Data is still being compiled for 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.