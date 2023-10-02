Attorney for Brooks Houck asks judge to reduce $10 million bond to $500,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attorney for Brooks Houck has put in a request for his $10 million bond to be lowered to $500,000 full cash.

In a motion filed in Nelson County Circuit Court, Brian Butler also asked for Houck to have a GPS monitor with work release if he posts bond.

“A $10,000,000 bond is excessive, punitive, and serves no purpose other than to punish Mr. Houck by keeping him incarcerated while this matter is pending,” Butler argued in the motion.

Houck was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Rogers, his former girlfriend, went missing in July 2015.

Shortly after her disappearance, Houck was named a person of interest in the case by law enforcement.

Houck agreed to an interview with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation and denied having any involvement in Rogers’ disappearance.

Butler noted Houck’s cooperation with law enforcement and how a polygraph examination he agreed to showed no signs of deception when he denied wrongdoing in relation to the case.

Since the investigation began, Houck has remained in Nelson County while having strong ties to the community and running his business, the motion says.

Butler argued a $10 million bond “simply ignores Mr. Houck’s constitutional right to the presumption of innocence” and is both contrary to Kentucky law precedent and unconstitutional.

“The Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Section 17 of Kentucky’s Constitution both provide that “excessive bail shall not be required,” documents said. “Bail is “excessive” in violation of the Eighth Amendment when it is set at a figure higher than an amount reasonably calculated to ensure the asserted governmental interest.”

Houck is expected back in court Thursday.

Read the full motion below.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Crystal Rogers disappearance

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.