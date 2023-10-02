Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Buffalo Trace Distillery donating 100 sets of its whiskey to 100 nonprofits

(Andrew Kung H. H. | Buffalo Trace)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Buffalo Trace Distillery will donate 100 sets of its whiskey to support fundraising efforts for 100 nonprofit organization.

The “100 Bourbon Sets for 100 Charities” initiative honors the legacy of E.H. Taylor, Jr. He was one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s former owners and an instrumental figure in the movement leading to the 1897 passage of the ‘Bottled in Bond Act.’

According to a release, featured products include lineups from of E.H. Taylor, Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, and Weller.

Nonprofits interested can register here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
4 arrested after fight in Louisville courtroom

Latest News

New details from the Centers for Disease Control show how more than one-third of American...
CDC releases new obesity data
UK Ag Pic
UK’s School of Agriculture Celebrates 50 years of Alumni Celebrations
Mammoth Cave National Park visitor center
Mammoth Cave National Park warns of ‘potential funding lapse’
football generic
Ray Davis runs wild in win over Florida