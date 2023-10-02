Bullitt County’s Medical Center South to begin ‘fast-track’ service in the ER

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Tuesday afternoon, patients at Bullitt County’s UofL Health- Medical Center South, which is in the process of transitioning into South Hospital, will have access to a ‘fast-track’ area in the ER.

According to a press release, this new area will be reserved for patients who don’t require extensive treatment, letting them be treated and discharged much quicker.

“With the new ER construction, we are now able to triage and route patients more appropriately,” CEO of UofL Health- Medical Center South Dorie Shelburne said. “For patients who need care, but their conditions are non-life threatening and less acute, we will be able to “fast track” the service and treatment they need and then discharge them. They should not have to experience longer wait times that may be caused when being treated alongside more sick and critically ill patients.”

The fast-track area will have two triage rooms and five patient treatment bays.

