Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside...
A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed.

The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
4 arrested after fight in Louisville courtroom

Latest News

FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
Driver Kevin Harvick visits with his children Keeland, left and Piper, before a NASCAR Cup...
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief denies cheating led to Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega
Buffalo Trace Distillery donating 100 sets of its whiskey to 100 nonprofits