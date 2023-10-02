Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old
4 arrested after fight in Louisville courtroom

Latest News

The California Community Center has 35 students enrolled in its free Adventure Camp this week....
Metro Parks offers free fall break camps for JCPS students
A July 2023 aerial view of the campus of UofL Health Medical Center south in northern Bullitt...
Bullitt County’s Medical Center South to begin ‘fast-track’ service in the ER
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt