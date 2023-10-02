Contact Troubleshooters
Food Truck Invasion comes to Shepherdsville Park

The food truck invasion is happening Sunday, Oct. 8 in Shepherdsville Park.
The food truck invasion is happening Sunday, Oct. 8 in Shepherdsville Park.(Source: MGN)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are looking for a way to enjoy some local food and some music, head out to Shepherdsville this weekend.

The food truck invasion is happening Sunday, Oct. 8 in Shepherdsville Park. The event is from Noon until 5 p.m.

More than 20 food trucks will be participating and after you get full on all the food, there’s entertainment for you to enjoy.

“We are also going to have soul circus with us that Sunday so once you eat then you can dance the calories off,” Shepherdsville community planner Amber Odle said.

To learn more about the Food Truck Invasion go to here.

