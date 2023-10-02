FORECAST: Last big warm spell of the year?

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs well into the 80s the next few days

Next chance at rainfall will be Thursday/Friday

Much cooler air arrives for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and warm into this afternoon with highs well into the 80s with continued dry weather across WAVE Country. Clear skies and cool conditions tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Sunny and warm again on Tuesday. Highs climb to near 90° tomorrow afternoon (record high is into the mid 90s). Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll keep the warm temperatures Wednesday as clouds increase ahead of our next system. Rain arrives Thursday and lasts into Friday as a cold front tracks through the region. That front will help to usher in much cooler fall air into the area.

