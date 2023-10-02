FORECAST: Near-record highs over the next couple days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild overnights and exceptionally warm afternoons through Wednesday

Highs near 90°, getting close to record highs

Cold front sends rain and cooler air in our direction by Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild weather continues overnight with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is an exceptionally warm day for October as some urban areas get close to the 90° mark. The record high in Louisville for Tuesday’s date is 96° (2019).

Mainly clear skies will continue into Tuesday night with lows only dropping into the 60s for most locations. Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, but temperatures will still be allowed to get close to the 90° mark during the afternoon. The record high temperature in Louisville for Wednesday’s date is 92° (1959).

A much-anticipated and much-advertised cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it a round of much needed showers and much cooler air. Rainfall totals aren’t set in stone yet, but many will likely see amounts in excess of a quarter inch. This isn’t enough to extinguish the drought, but any free water we can get around harvest time is appreciated.

Temperatures will tumble into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows by the weekend behind this front.

Fall sweater weather is almost here!

