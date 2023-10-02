FORECAST: Summer-like warmth to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday

Much needed rain chances Thursday & Friday

Much cooler air arrives for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm, summer-like weather remains in the forecast today. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s for highs this afternoon with the help of abundant sunshine. Clear skies and cool conditions tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Sunny and warm again on Tuesday. Highs climb to near 90° tomorrow afternoon! Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll keep the warm temperatures Wednesday as clouds increase ahead of our next system. Rain arrives Thursday and lasts into Friday as a cold front tracks through the region. That front will help to usher in much cooler fall air into the area.

