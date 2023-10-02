Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Toasty Tuesday; Front brings rain, cool temperatures later this week

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday
  • Next chance at rainfall will be Thursday/Friday
  • Much cooler air arrives for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a warm, sunny day. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon - well above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear skies remain tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, southerly wind will push highs into the upper 80s once again. Clouds continue to roll into the region and thicken Wednesday night. Lows only fall into the 60s.

Rain arrives Thursday and lasts into Friday as a cold front tracks through the region. That front will help to usher in much cooler fall air into the area. Highs over the weekend look to sit in the 50s and low 60s.

