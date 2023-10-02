Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say

Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 29.(Fardadmokhtari / Flickr | Fardadmokhtari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two people were killed after an encounter with a grizzly bear at a national park in Canada over the weekend, according to park officials.

On Friday, officials said Parks Canada Dispatch in Banff National Park received an alert from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had taken place.

The alert location came from the Red Deer River Valley, which is inside of Banff National Park.

Officials said a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was mobilized. Members of the team are trained to respond to wildlife attacks.

The team traveled to the location by foot, as the weather conditions at the time did not allow for a helicopter to be used.

When the team arrived at the location around 1 a.m., they said they found two people dead.

The team also encountered a grizzly bear in the area that acted aggressively and had to be euthanized by the team to ensure public safety.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” park officials said in a statement.

The area was closed off until further notice as a safety precaution.

Park officials said Banff National Park is home to grizzly and black bears.

For information about bear safety, visit the Parks Canada website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old

Latest News

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
The Kentucky AG's Office announced historic grant funding to fight the opioid crisis.
$14 million awarded in opioid grants
Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: Death of 13-year-old launched investigation into Jamarcus Glover
In next year’s budget, Councilwoman Purvis said she would support funding any additional tools...
Street racing ordinance led to 37 arrests, 55 cars seized in a year
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth