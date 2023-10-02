ISP charges Louisville couple with theft, fraud in Floyd County

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Louisville couple at the center of a corruption investigation surrounding their pool business is now facing charges in a second southern Indiana county.

Matthew and Tracy Davenport, owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas, appeared in court in Clark County on September 25 on charges of theft, fraud, and corrupt business practices.

“At that time, the Clark County prosecutor’s office contacted our Special Investigations Division, referenced a detective to look into it because it was expanding possibly more victims in other counties,” said Carey Huls with ISP.

On September 29, the Davenports turned themselves in to the Floyd County Jail on warrants issued for their arrest after an Indiana State Police investigation. The couple is facing four counts each of theft and fraud along with two counts of corrupt business influence.

“Unfortunately, a lot of theft cases are very, very common,” Huls said. “Something on this magnitude, not as often, but that is why we have that special investigations unit. They look into all types of crimes. A lot of times with businesses because the dollar amounts are so great.”

The cases involve victims paying the Davenports to construct private pools that were never built. ISP says the victims paid almost $246,000 to the Davenports between 2021 and 2022.

“A shovel wasn’t put in the ground for any pool. So no work started on any of these orders,” Huls said.

The Davenports have both been released on bond.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to contact the ISP Sellersburg post.

