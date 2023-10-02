Contact Troubleshooters
ISP charges previously arrested Louisville couple with theft and fraud in Floyd County

Tracy Davenport (left), Matthew Davenport (right)
Tracy Davenport (left), Matthew Davenport (right)(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Louisville couple at the center of a corruption investigation surrounding their pool business is now facing charges in a second southern Indiana county.

Matthew and Tracy Davenport, owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas, appeared in court in Clark County on September 25 on charges of theft, fraud, and corrupt business practices.

On September 29, the Davenports turned themselves in to the Floyd County Jail on warrants issued for their arrest after an Indiana State Police investigation. The couple is facing four counts each of theft and fraud along with two counts of corrupt business influence.

The cases involve victims paying the Davenports to construct private pools that were never built. ISP say the victims paid almost $246,000 the Davenports between 2021 and 2022.

The Davenports have both been released on bond - $20,000 for Tracy and $10,000 for Matthew. ISP says the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to contact the ISP Sellersburg post.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

