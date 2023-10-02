Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jamarcus Glover arrested on drug trafficking charges

He was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jamarcus Glover, a key figure in the drug investigation that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was arrested in a narcotics sting early Saturday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

St. Matthews Police led the investigation, while the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant, LMPD said.

Saturday morning, there was a large police presence at a home in the 3000 block of Taylor Boulevard.

Glover is facing multiple drug charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to an arrest report, Glover, along with two others, are accused of trafficking narcotics at the Taylor Berry home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs.

A search warrant was issued Saturday at the home, and officials seized a number of narcotics and several firearms.

It was March 2020 when one of Glover’s homes was the subject of a narcotics investigation on Elliott Avenue.

Taylor’s apartment in Springfield was raided at the same time, resulting in her death. Police returned fire after they accused Kenneth Walker of firing a single shot that hit LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker’s charges were later dropped.

Glover was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.

He pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges, including cocaine trafficking on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

Saturday, he was back in Louisville. On social media, Glover made a post simply showing a timestamp of 4:58.

According to sources, the ATF and DEA were also involved in the investigation.

Glover is no longer at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections since he bonded out. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Last warm day before big changes take over in our weather
Machir T. Miller was arrested in Greenville, Texas, for murder and wanton endangerment in...
LMPD: Man arrested in Texas for deadly stabbing in Louisville
LouVelo, Louisville's bike share program, will close on October 25.
Louisville’s bike share program, LouVelo, will shut down at end of October
Arrest warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after failing to appear in court
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk