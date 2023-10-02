Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS announces change of leadership for transportation

Rob Fulk.
Rob Fulk.(JCPS)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Changes at the top for JCPS and its beleaguered transportation system came on Monday. The District announced Assistant Superintendent Rob Fulk will take over as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

He will be tasked with fixing the bus system that suffered widespread failures on the first day of school.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead the JCPS Operations division,” Fulk said in a press release. “The role of this division is clear: support our schools. We build, maintain, and modernize our schools while also maintaining safe environments for our students. We are the wheels that keep our district moving forward, and I’m excited about the opportunity to support our schools in this new way.”

Fulk’s responsibilities also include supervising JCPS facilities and nutrition services.

Fulk was named assistant superintendent of middle schools in 2021. He joined JCPS in 2016 and served as principal at Marion C. Moore School and Iroquois High School.

“Dr. Fulk is a respected educator and leader known for his strong problem-solving skills, ability to motivate teams, and passion to create positive change for students,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a press release. “I have no doubt his proven track record of success will continue.”

The previous COO, Chris Perkins, has “accepted a reassignment,” according to JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan.

