LMPD asks for help identifying man who allegedly stole over $1k from Menards

LMPD allege the man pictured above stole over $1K from Menards.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of items from Menards in early September.

According to a Facebook post by the LMPD, a man walked out of the Menards on Preston Crossing Boulevard with a cart full of construction equipment and left in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

