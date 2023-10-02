Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he was accused of killing his father and son in a double homicide Monday morning.

Yunior Ricardo Rodriquez, 40, is charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, having a firearm as a convicted felon and defacing a firearm.

Officers responded to the Douglas Park Apartments around 3:50 a.m. and saw Rodriquez standing near the home’s front door, where two men inside were shot. Both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

An arrest report said Rodriquez admitted to police that he shot the victims, who were confirmed to be his father and son.

During their investigation, police found a firearm outside the home underneath a pest control box. A search warrant was executed, and three shell casings were found inside the home near the victims.

It’s not Rodriguez’s first run-in with the law, nor the first time he’s been accused of murder. In 2013, he was accused of stabbing and killing 41-year-old Humberto Bell.

His murder charges were amended to manslaughter in late 2015, and Rodriguez was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. He served a partial sentence and was released on time served in September 2017.

Rodriguez is back in jail awaiting arraignment.

