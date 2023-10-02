Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son

Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff, Julia Huffman and Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he was accused of killing his father and son in a double homicide Monday morning.

Yunior Ricardo Rodriquez, 40, is charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, having a firearm as a convicted felon and defacing a firearm.

Officers responded to the Douglas Park Apartments around 3:50 a.m. and saw Rodriquez standing near the home’s front door, where two men inside were shot. Both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

An arrest report said Rodriquez admitted to police that he shot the victims, who were confirmed to be his father and son.

During their investigation, police found a firearm outside the home underneath a pest control box. A search warrant was executed, and three shell casings were found inside the home near the victims.

It’s not Rodriguez’s first run-in with the law, nor the first time he’s been accused of murder. In 2013, he was accused of stabbing and killing 41-year-old Humberto Bell.

His murder charges were amended to manslaughter in late 2015, and Rodriguez was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. He served a partial sentence and was released on time served in September 2017.

Rodriguez is back in jail awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old
4 arrested after fight in Louisville courtroom

Latest News

The California Community Center has 35 students enrolled in its free Adventure Camp this week....
Metro Parks offers free fall break camps for JCPS students
A July 2023 aerial view of the campus of UofL Health Medical Center south in northern Bullitt...
Bullitt County’s Medical Center South to begin ‘fast-track’ service in the ER
Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health officially join Norton Healthcare.
Norton Healthcare celebrates Norton Clark, Norton Scott
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL coach Jeff Brohm holds weekly update; Cards undefeated entering Week 6