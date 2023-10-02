Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro police investigating 2 early morning shootings

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in Douglas Park on Monday, Oct. 2,...
Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in Douglas Park on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are currently working at two shootings this morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that around 3 a.m. there was a shooting on South 6th Street, just three blocks north of Churchill Downs. LMPD officers found a man shot and say his injuries aren’t life-threatening. There are no suspects.

Then another call came in just about an hour ago of a double shooting in the 600 block of Douglas Park, a few hundred yards west of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). The only information currently out is that it’s considered a double shooting.

This is a developing story. Get the latest live right now on WAVE News Sunrise.

