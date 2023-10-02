Metro Parks offers free fall break camps for JCPS students

Contact Troubleshooters
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s fall break for JCPS students and Metro Parks is helping working parents out by offering free camps at community centers.

The California Community Center has 35 students enrolled in its free Adventure Camp this week. Kids can play basketball, use the game room and make crafts.

This year, Metro Parks is able to provide all of their fall break camp, for free.

“I think it gives them a lot to do for the idle time,” California Community Center supervisor Rhonda Harrison said. “Keep them busy, so they aren’t just laying around the house and doing nothing.”

Thursday, students from all of the community centers will get together for a big field day.

